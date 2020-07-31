Upgrading hospitals to facilitate corona patients: NDMA head

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has said that hospitals are being upgraded across the country to facilitate the COVID-19 patients.

He expressed these views while addressing the USAID ventilators handing over ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said efforts are being made to facilitate the corona patients as they need special attention.

He said additional ventilators and beds were installed in the hospitals across the country. He said NDMA is acquiring all necessary equipment to deal with the pandemic.