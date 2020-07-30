close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

PEF's new chairman is matriculate

Top Story

Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

LAHORE: The recent ‘election’ of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) new chairman attracted widespread social media attention on Wednesday after it turned out that the new chairman MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar’s qualification is matriculation.

On July 27, the first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of Governors (BoG) of the PEF was held in which the members, through consensus, elected Sardar Aftab Akbar as the new chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation.

According to the Punjab Assembly’s official website, academic qualification of Akbar, a PTI MPA from PP-23 (Chakwal-III), is matriculation. He had served as Tehsil Nazim, Chakwal, from 2005 to 2010. Akbar also serves as member of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Committee on Privileges of the Punjab Assembly.

