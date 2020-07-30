‘Kabaddi players will need six months to regain top fitness’

KARACHI: A senior official of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) on Wednesday said that national kabaddi players would need minimum six months to regain their top form and fitness when they returned to practice after the COVID-19 pandamic was over.

“Minimum six months will be needed for regaining top form and fitness if they worked hard. Otherwise it will take more time,” PKF secretary general Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“COVID-19 is a strange situation and it is affecting sports badly. Kabaddi is being more affected as it is a body contact game and its resumption will depend on when this pandemic will end,” said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain.

He feared that this long gap under lockdown would finish the careers of those players who were in the twilight of their careers. “Those players who had playing life of one or two years left before the outbreak of the pandemic would lose interest when activities would resume as they would have to work harder for regaining shape. It would be difficult for them to continue,” said Sarwar, also the secretary general of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

Sarwar said that when the state announced resumption of sports activities, the PKF would hold a training camp for fitness purposes. “Yes, we will try to hold a camp to work on the players’ fitness. Because of the body contact nature of kabaddi we cannot go for any competition,” Sarwar said.

“Coaches are in contact with the players who are doing individual work to keep them fit at their homes. But you know match fitness is something different and it needs a huge effort,” Sarwar said.

The COVID-19 has also financially affected players, especially those who used to play foreign leagues and earn substantial remittances. “Yes, that’s another issue,” Sarwar said. “Mostly the kabaddi players rely on salaries due to lack of competitions,” Sarwar said.

Majority of the mainstream players are on jobs but there are many youngsters who are jobless.

“Around 200 players are on job. Those who beat recently India in the World Cup are on jobs. But some emerging players are jobless. But it is not a worrying sign as departments are opening jobs and once the situation gets better some young players will get jobs. But yes currently it’s an issue,” Sarwar said.

He said that they would follow the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and teh International Olympic Committee (IOC). “Our international federation is waiting for the instructions of the OCA and IOC for further steps,” Sarwar said.

He said Pakistan was to organise Prime Minister International Kabaddi Cup this year but it did not seem feasible now. “Nothing is clear. Everything is uncertain. Once the situation improves various options will be weighed,” Sarwar said.

“Our pro league was also in the pipelines but nothing seems clear as such a situation is being faced by us for the first time in our life,” he said.