For leading ‘Inqilab’: Bilawal, Shahbaz pass the buck to each other

ISLAMABAD: During the press conference of opposition leaders, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif remained in touch with him even when he was infected by coronavirus and now he is back will full energy to lead the Inqilab (revolution) against the government.

As Bilawal was saying this in the last moments of the press conference, Shahbaz Sharif interrupted him and said, he would like to entrust this responsibility to the young shoulders (of Bilawal). The press conference ended with a laughter from journalists covering the press conference.