COMSATS, US varsity announce partnership

Islamabad : The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and the University for Sustainability announced a partnership to collaboratively advance science, technology and innovation for sustainable development and the promotion of peaceful coexistence necessary to accelerate a just and humanitarian transformation to sustainable development, says a press release.

The University for Sustainability aspires to become a world leader in championing sustainable development. Delivering interdisciplinary programmes at the nexus of the fourth industrial revolution and the sustainable development megatrends, the University and its global partner organizations are committed to accelerating a just and humanitarian transformation to sustainable development with challenge-driven education, scientific research and innovation. Leveraging open science and open innovation; the University is a state-of-the-art digital platform for and global network of universities and research institutes accelerating breakthrough research and innovative solutions that catalyse transformation at scale and at speed.

The University and COMSATS invite in shaping the future the world needs now and the future demands and synergize the experience and reach of thousands of scientists and innovators of the global South to develop resilient sustainable communities, societies and cultures. Let us turn kno­w­ledge into action.