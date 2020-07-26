People are talking about

-- the report that a shopkeeper, fined by the relevant official for not observing SOPs, happened to be one of many from one family who traded in the same bazaar. When the officer revisited the bazaar, they were waiting; the officer was surrounded by chanting shopkeepers; his car was damaged and he and his guard and driver were locked up until some politician intervened. People say this shows the state of unruliness that prevails in the country and that no government writ prevails.

-- the report that the Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed her government’s ‘helplessness’ in posting doctors in rural areas, saying they refused to go. People say a solution can be found to this problem by making medical students sign a bond before they are admitted into any medical college stating that they will serve in rural areas for at least two years and if they are reluctant, they should not be admitted and the seat given to someone who is willing.

-- Pakistan's telecommunications regulator having banned video streaming platform Bigo and issued a final notice to video social media giant TikTok over concerns they are encouraging ‘immoral, obscene and vulgar content.’ People say while parents are delighted by this step as being weak, they have no control over what their children are viewing, others are not so happy over what they call ‘freedom of expression,’ which unfortunately, is ruining the minds of those at an impressionable age.

-- the news item that the foreign ministry has 'only' sanctioned $25,000 for the repair and renovation of one bathroom of the residence in New York of the country's permanent representative to the UN. People say while it is known that renovations cost more in the US than in our part of the world, such a big amount to be spent on just one bathroom appears rather extravagant, especially at the country is facing economic problems and managing on borrowed money.

-- the statement by the PM that he is committed to the uplift of Baluchistan and many projects will begin soon. People say this is good news for the long neglected province but for starters, internet services should be immediately upgraded so that students can keep up with their lessons as these young people are facing difficulties; agitating and being locked up because of their genuine demands of getting equal an opportunity to excel like students elsewhere in the country.

-- the confusion caused by ministers and other political entities when they give statements that are contradictory and misleading and the sale – or not – of the Roosevelt Hotel, is a case in point. People say this verbal volley of ‘yes’ and ‘no’ is creating a lot of distrust against the ruling party and the PM should make it mandatory that only the official spokesperson or the concerned minister should make any statement regarding any issue that is of public interest.

-- the inability of the authorities to control the scores of men who roam the streets selling sacrificial animals all over the city, especially after dusk when no law enforcers can be seen anywhere. People say leave aside SOPs which were to be enforced, these vendors cause traffic problem; the animals leave a mess on the roads, which is carried on tyres and shoes and is probably causing more health problems to an already fragile community suffering from the deadly COVID-19 virus. – I.H.