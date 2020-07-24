Woman, child among 17 injured in Parachinar blast

PARACHINAR: At least 17 persons, including a woman and a child, were injured in a bomb explosion at Turi Bazaar in Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram district, on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses and officials of police and district administration said that a bomb fitted to a fruit and vegetable cart exploded when there was a great rush of people at Turi Bazaar in Parachinar.

They said that at least 17 persons, including a woman and a child were injured in the explosion.

District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Parachinar, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Qaiser Abbas Bangash said that at least 17 injured, including a woman and a child, were brought to the facility.

He said that two out of the 17 injured were in a serious condition while one wounded person was referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition. Har Hussain, an injured of the explosion, told media that they were busy in purchasing fruit and vegetables when a bomb exploded with a big bang at Turi Bazaar.