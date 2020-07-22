Labourer killed during stone blasting

SARGODHA: A labourer was killed during an incident of blasting stone in Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Anwar Jaffar was working at stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 5 without wearing precautionary equipment when a heavy stone fell on him during blasting process.

As a result, he received critical injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital where he died.

Commissioner visits hospital corona testing lab: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital and a corona testing laboratory here on Tuesday.

Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, Principal Sargodha Medical College Dr Humaira Akram and MS Dr Rehana Rasheed were also present.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to improve more cleanliness and also reviewed performance of the nursing staff.

She sought the performance report of doctors of the DHQ Teaching Hospital and Sargodha Medical College from the director Health within three days.

Later, the commissioner also inspected the under construction corona laboratory adjacent to the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

115 land record centres: The Punjab Land Record Authority spokesman Tuesday said some 115 land record centres and 20 mobile land record centres are established across the province and people would get benefit from them.

Talking to reporters, Ali Raza Bootter said Punjab Land Record Authority was taking steps to facilitate the customers in availing services, 32 new land record centres had been completed, while 48 centres were in the final stages of completion and work on the remaining 45 would start soon.

He said Punjab Land Record Authority provides services to more than 5 million customers annually which were increasing the revenue of the state exchequer adding that Punjab Land Record Authority had earned more than Rs 2 billion in the last financial year in terms of service charges.

He said advance booking facility has been provided in the wake of coronavirus and counters were being set up in embassies of other countries for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis.

People would get benefit from the establishment of 115 Land Record Centres and 20 Mobile Land Record Centres across the province; Implementation of Punjab Land Record Authority Staff Service Regulation will enable protection of staff rights.