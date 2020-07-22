Baloch delegation meets CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:A delegation led by Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar thanked the delegation for the warm hospitality extended to him during his recent Balochistan visit.

He said the Punjab government was playing its role in the development of Balochistan province. Ziaullah Longove said that CM Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of the people of Balochistan and his services were praiseworthy for promoting inter-provincial harmony.-