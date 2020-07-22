Drug pushers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including four members of a dacoit’s gang and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan including SHO Aabpara police station, Sub-Inspector Shaokat Mehmood, Sub-Inspectors Ehsan-Ullah, Dawood Sabbir and ASI Imtaiz along with other officials which successfully arrested four wanted members of a dacoit’s gang. They have been identified as Junaid, Saleem, Usama and Adnan while police recovered three pistols along with ammunition and hashish from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested accused Sadeer and recovered 10 liter alcohol from him. Shams colony police arrested Adnan and recovered and 10 liter alcohol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused namely Amjad Farooq Naiz involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area. Police also arrested Naiz and recovered hashish from him.