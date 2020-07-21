PHC on ANF power

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday declared that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) cannot register narcotics cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after September 2019 as the province had authorized the Excise Department to deal with such cases under a new act. ustice Ijaz Anwar said this while hearing arguments in bail application filed through Danyal Asad Advocate. The bench ordered the release on bail of an accused Fazal Sattar.