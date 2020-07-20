Police station inspected

LAHORE:DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan paid a surprise visit to Defence Area B police station on Sunday. He inspected the lockup, barracks, front desk, record room and other related sections of the police station. He said that police stations were the face of the department. “Therefore, it should be our top priority to provide justice to citizens. Every visitor of the police station is a VVIP and it is mandatory for the policemen to give him due respect and honor,” he added. He checked the attendance of the staff along with cleanliness conditions at the police station. The DIG also directed the officers to behave politely with citizens and complainants while dealing with them in a professional manner.