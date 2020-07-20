‘2021 to be year of tourism’

Islamabad:Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has said that year 2021 will be considered as the year of Tourism and all avenues of recreation would be opened by reviewing COVID-19 favourable situation after Eidul Azha.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Hotels, Guest Houses, and Tourism Association in Islamabad. Central President Gulariz Khattak, Chairman Tahir Aurakzai, General Secretary Dr. Usman Qazi, Information secretary Asif Khan and Secretary Training Sulman Awan apprised about the issues and difficulties being faced by the Association Members.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Tourism would be promoted throughout the country and keeping on board all Provinces effective measures were being adopted to extend maximum facilitation to all stakeholders and as well as tourists. He said that it is expected that all hotels, guest houses and recreational points would be declared open for tourists by the second week of August if COVID-19 situation remained under control.

He categorically announced that all tourist spots would remain closed during Eidul Azha holidays. He said the decision to this effect has been made to prevent people from coronavirus as it was experienced during Eidul Fitr.