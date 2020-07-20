LWMC formsbody to probe workers’ protest

LAHORE:A recent protest by the workers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) against its chairman was allegedly organised by the company’s own senior management for which a fact finding committee has been formed.

LWMC sources revealed that LWMC BoD chairman wrote a letter to the management with the subject: ‘Constitution of a fact finding committee to probe the reasons for the protest on 17-07-2020.” Sources said the chairman has shown displeasure on the protest which is uncalled for and seems to have been arranged for some ulterior motives.

“It has been intimated by reliable resources that a few senior officials appear to be involved in backing up the protest that is very unfortunate,” the letter stated and added that a fact finding committee was hereby constituted to probe the actual reasons for the protest and check the involvement of the officials in encouraging and appreciating the protest.

Sources said this so-called planned strike was very unfortunate, which is clearly blackmailing by operations to safeguard illegal hiring of labourers as the chairman has recently directed layoff of several workers who were given appointment letters under the allegations of minting money or through nepotism.

The chairman while talking to The News said he will not spare the culprits continuously working against the loyal and corruption free leadership of LWMC who wants to take action against black sheep inside the organisation. He said a day before the said strike GM Ops, GM HR, CFO had "Dialogue Negotiation" with all labour unions under chairmanship of CEO, LWMC and all demands of the union were accepted.

However, sources said the information about this strike was spread right after the suspension of three members of HR after allegations of hiring labourers against money. Sources said the strike could have been easily managed if a "threatening call from GM Ops and GM HR would have been made to the unions.

Sources questioned that when the labourers were in way to Shaheen Complex for strike then why Ops/ HR didn't respond and even after the arrival of the labourers at Shaheen Complex, Ops and HR heads didn't approach to them and they kept on raising abusive slogans at the entrance of Shaheen Complex against the chairman.

A senior official in LWMC said that after about two hours of arrival of labour force at Shaheen Complex, Ops & HR heads approached them and without wasting a minute protesting leaders agreed for dialogue and came inside the Head Office then why labourers were given a chance to use bad words about high-ups of LWMC.

He claimed that it was worth mentioning that only one manager’s zone vehicles were used for transportation of protesters and major junk of labourers was carried on those vehicles for the protest. The mentioned Manager Ops was Saad Talaal who was designated as DM Ops and deputed as Manager Ops just before three days of the strike. LWMC chairman said he is committed to making LWMC corruption free and will not bow against any kind of blackmailing of unions or workers. He said a detailed investigation will also be carried out in this regard and any official/officer of Operations department, if found guilty, will be terminated.