Career counselling: questions and answers

Q: Sir, I am 19 year old and at the age of 14 I started my research on modern Physics. I belong to a middle class family. I also got success in solving the biggest mysteries in Physics and also got success in phenomenon called quantum entanglement and quantum gravity. But when I told my research to my college fellows they all make my joke. I never felt bad and I continue my work. My dream was to beat Einstein and Stephen Hawking. My main aim was to build a theory that defines our whole universe and to solve the biggest mysteries in Physics and to complete the work that Einstein and Stephen Hawking left. My dream is to study in good university but due financial problems I study in local university. But I never felt bad I try my best to be a proud of Pakistan. (Jawad Arshad-Okara)

A: Good to hear that you have done excellent work so far in Physics. However, most of the important information was missing? What is your education so far? Have you done any English language proficiency test? Have you compiled your research work? Have you interacted or shared this work with a senior professor or teacher etc.? All these questions need to be answered before I further advise you.

Q: Dear Mr Abidi, I would appreciate advice from you regarding my studies. I did my BBA in Supply Chain Management (SCM). Currently, I am working at a firm as an Imports Officer. Honestly, I don't like this field much. I wanted to do Marketing as my majors. Now, I am planning to go for Masters right now. I need your advice that would MBA be better or MS? Also please guide me about the majors. Should I carry on with supply chain or switch to marketing? (Farkhanda Shabnam, Rawalpindi)

A: The said programme is an integral part of marketing and perhaps a specialisation in its own self. However, if you are looking to do a master it is advisable to do an MS rather than an MBA as MBAs are generalised programmes and MS are focused to the particular subjects. I’m sure once you complete your MS in Marketing combined with your BBA in SCM, you will find better career opportunities than ever before.

Q: Dear Abidi Sb, I am in 3rd semester of BSc (Hon) Agriculture at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar. After 4 semesters one must has select a department for specialisation. I am interested in rural development, what is the scope of rural development and also inform me about higher studies in rural development. (Shahzaib Khan, Peshawar)

A: Rural development is a huge domain and has great potential. I will advise that you concentrate on your degree and complete the same with a good / high CGPA. Once you have done your undergraduate; you can look at several specialisations that lead to rural development whether in Pakistan or abroad. There are options to get scholarships in many countries and the most prominent courses are MSc Conservation and Rural Development, MSc Rural Planning and Development, MSc International Rural Development, MSc Rural Poverty and Development, etc.

Q: Dear sir, I just completed my FSc pre-medical last year and now I want to take admission in BS Medical Lab Technology . Please tell me is this field good if I want to open my own medical laboratory and also tell me about the government institutes offering this. In case, if I don’t meet the merit in government colleges than which is the best private university offering this. My marks in intermediate pre-medical are 955. (Muneeba Memon, Karachi)

A: If you are thinking to establish a Medical Testing Laboratory, you should be looking towards doing a degree in Pathology or Clinical Technology and then perhaps top this with a master degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences. For success in operating a laboratory successfully; you would need qualified pathologist and clinical specialists and if you are one then it would be easy to understand the business and generate revenue.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).