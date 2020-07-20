More rain forecast

LAHORE:Moderate rain hit the provincial metropolis here on Sunday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued till evening in patches. Following the rain, Wasa and the district administration officials kept on their toes. Wasa officials said that 24 mm rain was recorded at Nishtar Town, the heaviest in Lahore.

Managing Director, Wasa, Syed Zahid Aziz said till noon most of the 22 sore points including Lakshmi Chowk, Haji Camp, Furdos Market, Kashmir Road, GPO, Sheranwala Gate, Aik Moriya Pull, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Lawrence Road and Ichra were cleared from rainwater.

Meanwhile, Met officials said that monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country today and likely to strengthen during next 24 to 48 hours. They predicted rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rainfall was also recorded in several cities including Hafizabad 92, Narowal 49, Murree 24, Sialkot (City 19, Airport 04), Islamabad (Saidpur 09, Golra 07, Zero Point 05), Mandi Bahauddin 09, Jhelum 07, Chakwal, Gujranwala 06, Lahore (Airport 04) ), Gujrat 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Balakot 30, Parachinar 04, Kakul 03, Kotli 19, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad (City 04), Padaidan 16, Dadu 02, Gupis, Bunji 03, Bagrote 02, Chilas 01 and Turbat 02.

Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Bhakkar where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 36.2°C and minimum was 24.5°C.