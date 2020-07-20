Every Pakistani stands with Kashmiris: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE:PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said every Pakistani was, is, and will continue standing with Kashmiris for their legal, democratic and principled struggle.

In his message on the Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day, Shahbaz said Kashmir belong to Kashmiris just as Palestine belongs to the Palestinians and England belongs to the English. He said the freedom of Kashmir and India's failure to keep them oppressed is an undeniable writing on the wall. Kashmiris and Pakistanis share the same destiny which is why Quaid-e-Azam declared Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Paying rich tribute to the people of the occupied valley, the PML-N president said the Kashmiris decided to accede to Pakistan even before the creation of Pakistan. On July 19, 1947, the resolution for accession to Pakistan was unanimously passed by the true leaders of Kashmiris in Srinagar. He said Indian oppression and brutality cannot force the Kashmiris to surrender their right to their motherland.

Shahbaz Sharif said the Kashmiris have been guarding their commitment to the Accession to Pakistan resolution with unimaginable sacrifices till this day. He reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the Kashmiris in achieving their destiny.