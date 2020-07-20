12 die from COVID-19 in province

LAHORE:The death of 12 more COVID-19 patients raised the toll to 2,079 in Punjab, while the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 89,793 with the addition of 328 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

Out of a total of 89,793 infections in Punjab, as many as 87,013 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 644,077 tests have been performed in the province.

A total of 2,079 fatalities have been confirmed so far, while 65,436 patients have recovered and returned home. Therefore, 22,278 were active cases and the patients were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.