Two labourers die as tractor-trolley overturns

LAHORE:Two labourers died when a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks overturned on Multan Road near Shamkay Bhattian on Sunday. Rescuers pulled out the bodies of the labourers from the bricks. The accident took place due to speeding, police said. The bodies were removed to morgue.

held: Ghaziaabad police arrested two kite makers on Sunday. Police also seized 100 kites and raw material for at least 500 kites from the possession of the arrested accused indentified as Naveed and Assad.

pamphlets: The City traffic police distributed pamphlets regarding coronavirus and guidelines among the citizens visiting the sacrificial animal markets. Traffic wardens educated the citizens on wearing masks and following the corona SOPs. The chief traffic officer (CTO) warned that wrong parking and sale of sacrificial animals on the City roads would not be allowed.