KU extends deadline for submission of PhD, MPhil admission forms

The University of Karachi has extended the last date for the submission of admissions forms of MPhil, PhD and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) till Wednesday, July 22, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced on Friday.

He said admissions would be granted on the basis of interview to be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus-2020.

He also said that the Admission Prospectus-2020 and the fee voucher could be downloaded from the www.uokadmission.edu.pk. The candidates applying for MS (course work) and MPhil and PhD programmes would submit Rs4,500 processing fee (non-refundable) in any branch of United Bank Limited.

Meanwhile, candidates for PhD (Law) and MS/MD, would deposit a Rs10,000 fee (non-refundable) in any UBL branch before the deadline.

Professor Shahzad mentioned that a scanned copy and the fee deposit slip should be uploaded along with the admission form latest by July 22, 2020. The degree holders from the Higher Education Commission recognised foreign or private Pakistani degree-awarding institutions should submit an equivalence certificate of the degree obtained from the Office of the Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the University of Karachi before the provisional admission.