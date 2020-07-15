PTI unable to deliver on pledges, says QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Tuesday that the government could not even start delivering on its pledges as it was about to complete its 700 days in power.

“The PTI has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years but it could not translate its so-called agenda of change into reality, he maintained. Addressing a gathering at Shabqadar tehsil here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government heavily borrowed from the international financial institutions, but it could not revive the economy.

On the occasion, former candidate for PK-60 Rajeedullah Khan announced joining the QWP along with his friends and supporters. He said the PTI government had set new records by adding to the country’s debt burden.

The QWP leader said the government could not deliver on its pledges and added to the woes of the common people. He said the country lurched from one crisis to another during this government.

He added that sugar, flour and oil mafias had benefited from the incompetence of the PTI rulers. He said the issue of the fake licences of the Pakistan International Airlines pilots also earned a bad name for the country at the international level.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government could not contain the Covid-19 pandemic and was raising non-issues. He said the government wanted to reverse the 18th constitutional amendment in a bid to snatch provincial autonomy from the provinces. The QWP leader said the federal government was bent upon damaging the federation by trying to slash the share of the provinces in the National Finance Commission award.

“We will not compromise on the rights of the province,” he vowed, adding that the PTI government was a threat to national security. Sikandar Sherpao said that backbreaking inflation had eroded the purchasing power of the people. He said that those claiming to establish a state on the Madina State model took frequent U-turns, as the slogan of change was a deception. He said that the government was yet to honour the financial commitments it had made for the development of the merged districts.