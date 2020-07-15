US delegation calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:A delegation of a US company led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Muhammad Ahsan and Chairman Javed Ashraf Bhatti called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Tuesday.

On this occasion, Rasikh Elahi was also present whereas the delegation included Sohaib Javed Bhatti, Mian Ali Ahsan and Abdul Rehman Sukhera. Pervaiz Elahi said that we sacrifice our lives for the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), safeguarding "Namoos-e-Risalat" is the foundation of our religion, without it the religion is not complete, if I am able to do something for Islam, will deem it as if objective of my life has fulfilled and Almighty Allah is pleased with me.

Mian Muhammad Ahsan congratulated Pervaiz Elahi saying that he had done a great job by passage of the Tahuffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Bill and making religious books approval conditional by Ulema Ittehad Board. Javed Ashraf said that the service can never be forgotten. He presented 50,000 masks on behalf of the company and said that we have also gifted 1.2 million masks to the government so as to help in protection against corona.