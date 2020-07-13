AWKUM launches online classes in affiliated colleges

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) Prof. Dr. Zahoorul Haq launched online classes in private affiliated colleges soon after successfully starting online classes at the university.

In this regard, a meeting presided over by the vice-chancellor, was also attended by Dr. Ateequr Rehman, Director Admissions and LMS coordinator, Professor Dr. Sher Afzal, Director Academics, and Imran, Deputy Director Academics, said a press release.

The vice-chancellor asserted on this occasion that Abdul Wali khan University Mardan launched its online classes after the notification from both Higher Education Commission Islamabad and High Education Department, Peshawar on June 1, 2020, which has been successfully operating since then, and has so far achieved marvelous results by saving precious time of the students amid the ongoing lockdown.

Abdul Wali Khan University not only launched its own LMS within the shortest possible time but also now extending this facility to the affiliated private colleges.

Also, currently, the mid-term examination is being conducted through LMS, and nearly nine thousand students are currently taking the exams, whereas the Timergara campus has successfully completed their online examinations. The vice-chancellor added that the staff and faculty members of the affiliated-colleges had been imparted training for the purpose. “And they will have access to the online system so that they can use the same LMS for students,” he added.