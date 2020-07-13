Ulema support Code of Conduct for religious harmony

LAHORE:Religious leaders of different religious schools of thought have announced supporting Mutahidda Ulema Board Code of Conduct and demanded strict action against violators of the code of conduct.

A joint declaration was issued following a meeting of the representatives of leading religious scholars here Sunday. They announced supporting Mutahidda Ulema Board's Code of Conduct for religious harmony in the country and demanded strict action against violators of the code of conduct. They demanded the government ensure legislation on Paigham-e-Pakistan draft. They said that any group or individual can't be allowed to create chaos in the country. Enemies of Pakistan aimed at fanning violence in the country and all these conspiring elements can be contained with unity and harmony among all religious schools of thought.

The joint declaration also stated that meetings of peace committees in all cities of Punjab would be held with participation of respective Ulema to ensure religious harmony in the province. They appealed to the general public to identify such elements in society as well as on social media.

Leading scholars present on this occasion were Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Shafqat Bhutta, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari and others.

They demanded the government take strict action against elements making sacrilegious propaganda on social media. They announced that Mutahidda Ulema Board's Code of Conduct and Paigham-e-Pakistan draft was approved with unanimous support of all religious sections and said that it would be implemented in letter and spirit.