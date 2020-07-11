Two workers die as pile of sand collapses

LAHORE: Two workers lost their lives and three others suffered injuries after a pile of sand fell on them at Hamdan Society, Mohlanwal, on Friday.

The victims were busy in work in the basement of an under-construction plaza when the pile of sand caved in all of a sudden. Resultantly, five workers were trapped under it. Rescuers removed the debris and evacuated the victims.

They were shifted to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced two of them dead. The deceased have been identified as Liaqat Ali, son of Ghulam Rasool, 20 and Luqman, 28. The injured were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.