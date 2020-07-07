Kashmiris asked not to sell their land, properties to Hindus in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Afta Pakistan has appealed to people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK) not to sell their lands and properties to Hindus in Jammu Kashmir valley.

In a decree issued from Darul Afta Pakistan, leading religious scholars underlined that India is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir and has deprived its residents of their basic human rights, it is therefore not lawful for the people of Kashmir to sell their properties to the Hindus of India.

Resolutions of United Nations Organizations (UNO) and Indian Constitution under Sections 370 and 135-A have accepted this reality that Kashmir has never been a part of India.

Leading scholars of Darul Afta Pakistan including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Mufti Umar Farooq, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid,Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid,Maulana Shafi Qasmi,Maulana Asad Zikriya, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan in a Fatwa (Religious Decree) stated that India has resorted worst lockdown and curfew at people of Kashmir.

They said Indian has been devising conspiracies to turn Jammu and Kashmir into Indian territory. India wanted to turn Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir into minority by adjusting Hindus from all over India into Jammu Kashmir in the very way as Jewish were resided in Palestine and illegal state of Israel was established in Palestine territory.