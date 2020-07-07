Prisoners can meet families after 4 months

LAHORE:The government has allowed jail inmates throughout the jails of Punjab to conduct meetings with their blood relations after four months.

After Covid-19 cases were reported in March in Punjab jails, the authorities had announced a ban on any sort of meetings with the inmates. IGP Prisons Shahid Saleem has issued orders to jail superintendents to allow meetings after ensuring SOPs. According to SOPs, only one blood relative can enjoy the privilege of the meeting after 15 days. Temperature of prisoners as well the relative will be checked before meeting using thermal gun thermometer. A distance of at least six feet will be maintained among both as well a plastic sheet will be erected.