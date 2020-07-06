CM Usman Buzdar approves corona allowance for Rescue 1122 staff

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved an allowance for Rescue-1122 staff and martyred package for them if any of the staff dies of coronavirus in the line of duty. A notification has also been issued in this regard.

The chief minister said that Rescue-1122 staff members performing corona duties would be given special allowance from 1st of April. He said the officers and staff members of the Punjab Emergency Service would be given honorarium equal to their basic pay. Officers and staff members of Rescue-1122 being deputed would continue to receive special allowance until eradication of corona pandemic, he added.

The CM said that the families of the staff members working up to grade 16 embracing martyrdom of corona would be given Rs4 million financial assistance and officers working in grade 17 and above embracing martyrdom would be given Rs8 million financial assistance. He said that recommendations of the special committee of Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department for approving martyrdom package would be implemented. Director General Rescue-1122 said that the staff members of Punjab Emergency Service were thankful to CM Usman Buzdar for granting approval for issuance of corona duty allowance.

SURPRISE VISIT: The chief minister paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city without any protocol and reviewed the government measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to a handout, issued here on Sunday, he drove the vehicle and inspected implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the government. The chief minister monitored implementation situation of the government steps in Gulberg, Jail Road, Model Town, Garden Town, other areas and also inspected partial closure of city areas. The chief minister expressed his indignation over not wearing of mask by some policemen. He stressed that it was essential to wear mask for every citizen while going outdoor.

Usman Buzdar asserted that mask-wearing condition would be strictly implemented and appealed to masses to abide by the government guidelines in order to save themselves from corona pandemic.

Usman Buzdar underscored that the government had issued precautionary measures to safeguard the lives of the people. He complimented that Prime Minister Imran Khan, by taking into account ground realities, made excellent decisions in the best interest of the country. The CM pledged, “We are standing by masses in this hour of distress and our every inch of time is devoted to save the masses from corona pandemic.

Policy against corruption: Usman Buzdar has asserted that the ongoing zero-tolerance policy against corruption is being strictly implemented in Punjab and vowed that corrupt mafia will be eradicated at every level.

He lamented that the massive corruption committed in the past ruined the country. The CM pledged that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, indiscriminate action against corrupt mafia would continue. Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, by taking stern action, made a historic recovery worth Rs4.419 billion in June. It made cash recovery amounting to nearly Rs104 million in one month. It retrieved 4,856 kanals and 16 marlas state land from the land grabbers worth over Rs3. 36billion. It made indirect recovery worth Rs954 million.

The ACE received 523 complaints on Report Corruption App in one month, addressed 315 complaints forthwith and action on others is ongoing. ACE received 571 complaints in one month and 574 complaints, including the previous ones, were solved.

It conducted 324 inquires in the month of June and made decisions on 271 under-process complaints. It registered 97 cases after conducting through investigation and decided 99 ongoing cases.

A total of 132 persons were arrested by it. ACE arrested a court absconder and eight proclaimed offenders. ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees said, “We are waging a struggle to make Punjab a corruption-free province.” He stressed that the masses should point out corruption and corrupt elements on Report Corruption App. He directed the officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the corrupt elements.