New Punjab taekwondo office-bearers elected

LAHORE: The Punjab Taekwondo Association (PTA) on Sunday elected its office-bearers for the next term of four years with Mushtaq Ahmed elected as president and Dr Izhar-ul-Haq as secretary general.

The general council meeting of the association to elect the new office-bearers was held in the presence of Punjab Olympic Association. The new officials are: President Mushtaq Ahmad (Lahore), Senior Vice President Haji Zafar Ullah (Vehari), Vice Presidents Javaid Honey (Sargodha), Muhammad Asim (Lahore), Mureed Hussain (DG Khan), Miss Shumila (Lahore), Tasawer Hussain (Mulatan), General Secretary Dr Izhar ul Haq (Faisalabad), Associate Secretaries Latif Kawish (Bahawalnagar), Munir Haider (Gujranwaia), Asim Masood (Lahore), Miss Fatima Babar (Lahore), and Treasurer Adnan Khawar (Lahore).

Individual Members: Zahid Ibrahim (Sahiwal), Kashif Chuhan (Rawalpindi), Hamad Naseem (Sheikhupura), Fahim ur Rehman (Bhakkar), Dr Ali Akbar (Nankana Sahib), Miss Farwara Tanq (Faisatabad).

Executive Members: Amin Mughal (Chiniot), Pervaiz lqbal (Lahore), Faiz Ali Virk (Sargodha), Syed Qalib e Abbas (Kasur), Asif Ali Nadar (Khanewal), Nadeem Butt (Rahim Yar Khan), Ilyas Khan Niazi (Multan), Nadeem Akhtar (Bahawalpur), Zamir Hashmi (Lodhran), Miss Sunita Ashraf (Faisalabad) and Vasir Butt (Rawalpindi).