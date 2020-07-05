Two held for bank fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The Federal Investigation Agency Corporate Crime Circle Saturday arrested two persons nominated in a banking fraud.
The FIA team arrested Saqib Iqbal and Aamir Masood, both employees of a private bank.
The accused used to issue fake receipts of deposited amount to the account holders. The accused embezzled Rs18 million after which a complaint was moved by the bank concerned.