Sun Jul 05, 2020
Two held for bank fraud

Lahore

 
July 5, 2020

LAHORE : The Federal Investigation Agency Corporate Crime Circle Saturday arrested two persons nominated in a banking fraud.

The FIA team arrested Saqib Iqbal and Aamir Masood, both employees of a private bank.

The accused used to issue fake receipts of deposited amount to the account holders. The accused embezzled Rs18 million after which a complaint was moved by the bank concerned.

