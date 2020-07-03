346 cases registered

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 346 cases against aerial firing during the current month. The police arrested 388 criminals who were found involved in aerial firing. Around 89 cases were registered in City Division, 91 in Cantt, 35 in Civil Lines, 78 in Sadr, 61 in Iqbal Town and 34 cases were registered in Model Town area.

CTO: CTO held a meeting with traffic officers at Ahmed Mobeen Police Lines here on Thursday. He directed the officers to take action to remove encroachments and wrong parking. He asked the officers and officials to be polite with the citizens. He directed the DSPs to personally supervise the crackdown against fancy and illegal number plates.

thieves: Mustafa Town Investigation police arrested two bike lifters. The accused were identified as Imran and Ubaid. Kahna Investigation police arrested thief Shafique and Gulberg Investigation rounded up thief Raqib Ali. Haier Investigation police arrested one Malik Shehwar in a cheque dishonour case. Sabzazar Investigation police arrested Atif Riaz for wounding his brother Saqib and a citizen Irfan. Green Town Investigation police arrested three robbers Shafique, Assad and Naveed.

prizes: SP Dolphin gave away cash prizes and certificates to the officials of PRU and Dolphin on good performance. He said that those officials who performed their duties with dedication would be awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates.

Cheques: CCPO distributed cheques among the officials here on Thursday. Twelve officials were given cheques for higher education of their children and six officials were given cheques under dowry funds and maintenance allowance. Meanwhile, CCPO also pinned badges to the newly-promoted head constables.

emergency calls: Rescue 1122 rescued 66,406 emergency victims while responding to 67,798 emergency calls across Punjab in the month of June, 2020. A total of 431 people were killed in Punjab out of which 315 people lost their lives in road traffic crashes while 116 people died after drowning during the last month. DG Punjab Emergency Service presided over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday. All heads of wings from Rescue Headquarters and Academy attended the meeting.

The meeting informed the DG Rescue that a total of 66,406 were rescued while responding to 67,798 emergencies during the month of June. Out of these emergencies, 21,935 were road traffic accidents, 33,586 medical emergencies, 1,372 fire incidents, 2,789 crimes, 232 drowning incidents, 69 building collapses, 15 explosions and 7800 miscellaneous operations. The data revealed that the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 311 fires in Lahore, 157 in Faisalabad, 76 Rawalpindi, 103 in Multan, 68 in Gujranwala, 53 in Bahawalpur, 42 in Sialkot, 33 in Sargodha, 29 in RY Khan, and 29 in Okara. Similarly, 4243 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2043 in Faisalabad, 1880 in Multan, 1208 in Gujranwala, 737 in Rawalpindi, 698 in Sahiwal and 844 in Bahawalpur.