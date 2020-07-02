KP CM Mahmood Khan wants workable plan to boost housing sector

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the relevant departments to devise a workable plan to boost the housing sector.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss measures to boost the housing and construction sectors to create employment opportunities, said an official handout. The chief minister directed the relevant quarters to propose necessary amendments to the relevant bylaws, rules and regulations in order to make the cumbersome process of land purchase, approval of building plan and all other procedure easier to attract the investors. The meeting discussed various matters and options to provide maximum facilities and incentives to private sector investors.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan, Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to legislations in order to give legal status to the tax exemptions given to the construction industry through ordinance and executive order in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting decided to take the required measures to protect the legal rights of investors as well as the end user of housing schemes. The meeting also discussed possibilities of extending loan facilities to the investors through banks as well as the opportunities of public private partnerships to boost the housing sector in the province.

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the relevant authorities to initiate phase wise action against illegal construction and encroachments on the banks of the River Swat. He directed the officials to stop illegal construction activities on the river banks by serving notices on the hotels owners.