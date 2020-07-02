Three arrested in murder case

LAHORE:Liaqatabad Investigation police arrested a man and his two accomplices for killing a 14-year-old son of his sister-in-law over a property issue. Accused Abdul Qayum along with two accomplices Taiyab and Suleman had killed the son of his sister-in-law Nabeel. Faisal Town Investigation police arrested three cellphone snatchers Adnan, Zafar and Assad. Defence A police arrested three bootleggers including two foreigners and recovered bottles of liquor from their possession.