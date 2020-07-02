close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

Three arrested in murder case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

LAHORE:Liaqatabad Investigation police arrested a man and his two accomplices for killing a 14-year-old son of his sister-in-law over a property issue. Accused Abdul Qayum along with two accomplices Taiyab and Suleman had killed the son of his sister-in-law Nabeel. Faisal Town Investigation police arrested three cellphone snatchers Adnan, Zafar and Assad. Defence A police arrested three bootleggers including two foreigners and recovered bottles of liquor from their possession.

Latest News

More From Lahore