CM Usman Buzdar orders OPDs, operation theatres resumption

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the health department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalise OPDs and operation theatres adding that required steps should be taken within 10 days positively to facilitate the patients.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief minister directed the health minister to nominate focal persons for the complete operationalisation of OPDs and operation theatres in every district. Similarly, a public awareness campaign should be run as well. Plugging the holes will improve the situation as patients face difficulties due to lack of complete functioning of OPDs and operation theatres, he maintained.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction that effective measures taken by the Punjab government had helped to overcome Covid-19 spread as the number of cases was declining. He directed the department concerned to ensure strict compliance of government instructions for restricting the spread of the virus. He appreciated the doctors and paramedics role in controlling the virus and directed that adoption of precautionary measures should be ensured for them.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

S Punjab secretariat: A delegation of PTI South Punjab led by its president Noor Khan Bhabha and general secretary Ali Raza Dareshak called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister stated that South Punjab secretariat would be established in the next financial year adding that posts of additional chief secretary and additional IG police had been sanctioned for it. The PTI government is going to fulfill its promise of a South Punjab secretariat as it does what it states. This secretariat will help to solve the problems of the local people at their doorsteps, he added.

The chief minister regretted that the past rulers ignored the welfare of the masses living in southern Punjab and used the slogan of southern Punjab province for their political gains. The development funds meant for the prosperity of south Punjab were wasted on personal projection in the past but the incumbent government ensured that development funds of southern Punjab districts were not ring-fenced. He emphasised that party leaders would be given full respect and their genuine issues would be resolved on a priority basis because their respect was his respect. Our every moment is meant for giving a better future to the people and public service is the only agenda, he added. The meetings with party leaders will be continued and doors of CM Office are opened to the party workers. Those who have sacrificed for the party are the crowns of our heads, the CM added.

Those who called on CM included Vice-Presidents of PTI South Punjab Mian Farzand Ali, Naeem Warraich, Secretary General Sohail Khan, Additional Secretary General Musaddaq Shah and others. Samiullah Chaudhry, MPA and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain also attended the meeting.