CJP takes suo motu of video clip against judges To hear case today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of a video clip currently viral on the social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges. One Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, in a video clip, which went viral the other day on the social media, used derogatory language against the institution and judges. The CJ fixed the case for hearing in the court before bench-1 on Friday (today) in Islamabad.