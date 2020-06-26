close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

CJP takes suo motu of video clip against judges To hear case today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of a video clip currently viral on the social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges. One Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, in a video clip, which went viral the other day on the social media, used derogatory language against the institution and judges. The CJ fixed the case for hearing in the court before bench-1 on Friday (today) in Islamabad.

Latest News

More From Top Story