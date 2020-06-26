FDA approves proposals for 3-year Wasa business plan

FAISALABASD: Faisalabad Development Authority Governing Body Thursday approved the proposals for three years Wasa Business Plan/Model (2020/24) prepared under the directions of Resource Mobilization Committee chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The Wasa Business Plan/ Model would be presented before the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development for final approval. In this Connection, the governing body meeting was held here at FDA committee room and it was presided over by Wasa vice chairman Sh Shahid Javed. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, other members Majid Hussain, Syed Sultan Azam, Yasir Anwar and Nasir Mehmood were also present.

Finance Department, Planning and Development, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner representatives Mian Parvez Ahmad, Dr Naveed, Qaiser Javed, Mudassar Hussain, FDA and Wasa officers also attended the meeting. The participants also condoled the demise of the mother-in-law of FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja. The meeting discussed one point agenda of Wasa business plan approval.

Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Ch highlighted salient features of the Wasa Business Plan. He said strenuous efforts were being made to provide best services of Wasa to citizens despite huge financial constraints. He said that Wasa would be able to extend services after final approval of business plan. He said steps are being taken to increase the revenue recovery of Wasa besides updating the revenue system as par the data of Excise Department property tax survey and Fesco connections.

He presented the comparative review of subsidy being given to Lahore and other big cities having Wasa services and demanded the subsidy for Faisalabd Wasa equal to Lahore city.

During the meeting, approval of the proposals to revise the tariff of Wasa was given after details deliberations.

As the part B of Wasa business plan, proposals were approved for the extension of Wasa bottling plant to introduce half and 1.5 litre bottles on commercial basis, establishment of manufacturing unit for Fiber Reinforced Concrete Manhole covers, establishment of Reinforced Cement Concrete Pipe manufacturing unit, establishment of Professional Training Centre at Munda Pind, Establishment of hoardings boards and cell towers on Wasa premises and establishment of Mechanical Workshop. The participants of the meeting also proposed that the amendment in Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 by the Punjab Government to entrust the powers for revising the tariff of Wasa to the governing bodies of the development authorities.

The technical members stressed upon detecting illegal connections of water supply and sewerage and said that transparent system should be evolved to raise the revenue recovery.

The chairman thanked the participants and said that the Wasa financially position would be strengthened after final approval of Wasa business plan/ model.

Two traders booked over hurling life threats to female lawyer: Faisalabad Women Police Thursday booked two businessmen on charge of hurling life threats to a female lawyer over not pursue a case.

Abid Iqbal advocate told police that traders Wasim Ahmad and Tauqir Ali threatened a female member of Faisalabad District Bar Association over the issue of pursuing an under trial case.

LADY HEALTH VISITOR RAPED: Three people raped a Lady Health Visitor on Thursday.

According to Thikri Wala police, three locals of the area blackmailed and raped LHV (K). The police said the accused also forced her to sign a document for the transfer of a Rs 1.5 million residential plot in their names.