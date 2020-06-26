Gomal University professor sacked over sexual harassment

PESHAWAR: Consequent upon the decision made by the Syndicate of Gomal University Professor Dr Salahuddin of the Department of Islamic Studies and Arabic has been awarded a major penalty and he has been dismissed from services.

The professor, who was allegedly involved in sexual harassment of students, had tendered resignation from service in February this year. The dismissal would be counted from the date of his resignation as punishment. The university notification on Thursday said: “ The dismissal is imposed as punishment on proof of his involvement in sexual harassment activities under the provision contained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 (amended up to date wide clause 23(2)(m-i).”

Professor Dr Salahuddin was found guilty of sexually harassing his students. He had been caught red-handed by an anchor of a television channel and the report went viral on mainstream as well as social media forcing him to tender resignation from service. The professor, who was allegedly having cordial ties with the previous administration of the university and was also having political influence, was arrested for his immoral acts in March this year. He was, however, released soon.

The former management of the university was not happy with the award of punishment to the professor and it believed some teachers from the rival group of the university were involved in trapping him. Therefore, the previous administration awarded major penalty to the four professors – dismissal from service - on similar charges. The four professors included Prof Dr Bakhtiar Khan, of the Institute of Business Administration, Imran Qureshi, assistant professor of the same department, Hikmatullah, game supervisor and Hafeezullah, lab attendant.

There had been great polarization in the university. The current management has been trying hard to overcome the polarization besides the financial problems of the university.

Faults disrupt power supply

Power supply got disrupted from 35 feeders of 11kv each due to technical faults, a spokesman for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said on Thursday.

These feeders included 10 from Bannu, four of Khyber, 16 of Peshawar, three of Mardan and one feeder of Swabi district. The Pesco spokesman said the faults have been removed in several locations while work was underway in some areas.