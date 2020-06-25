Iran arrests 3 for trying to sell babies on Instagram

TEHRAN: Police in Iran said they have arrested three people accused of trying to sell babies on Instagram, semi-official news agency ISNA reported Wednesday. “Three people who were seeking to sell two babies have been arrested,” Tehran’s police chief Hossein Rahimi was quoted as saying. One of the babies was 20 days old and the other was two months, Rahimi said. Police had been alerted about “ads on Instagram for selling babies”, he added.