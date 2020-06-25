BAFL to assist Ehsaas beneficiaries

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah (BAFL) has introduced an innovative solution to facilitate those benficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement Programme 2020, whose biometric verification is not possible for multiple reasons, thus ensuring support to them in the withdrawal of cash from their accounts, a statement said on Tuesday.

Many beneficiaries from Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir as well as those who migrated from these regions and are facing problems in biometric verification can now visit any of the designated Bank Alfalah branches open to facilitate them with their CNIC and phone.

The CNIC number is verified using NADRA’s Verisys system, and a two-part One-Time Password (OTP) is generated. Entering the code and the Verisys report into the database confirms the identity of the Ehsaas beneficiary and subsequently they can immediately withdraw their funds from their account from the branch itself.