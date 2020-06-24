Mufti Naeem’s son Sheikh Noman to head Jamia Binoria as new principal

Sheikh Noman Naeem, the elder son of Mufti Muhammad Naeem, who died of cardiac arrest last week, has been chosen the principle of the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia seminary.

The announcement was made at a gathering held at the seminary to pay tributes to the late Mufti Naeem. Wifaqul Madaris al Arabia Pakistan’s secretary-general Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, prominent religious scholars Maulana Azizur Rehman, Dr Muhamamd Adil Khan, Maulana Rahat Ali Hashmi, Maualan Manzoor Mengal and people from all walks of life attended the dastarbandi ceremony to hand over the responsibilities of the seminary to Noman.

Paying homage to the late religious cleric, the religious scholars expressed their deep sorrow over the death of Mufti Naeem and termed his demise an irreparable loss for Pakistan.

Religious scholars also said that the late Naeem had rendered matchless services for the glory of Islam and did not budge from his principled stance on issues pertaining to the integrity of Pakistan.

Noman completed his early education, Hifz ul Quran, and his Dars-e- Nizami from the Jamia Binoria. In parallel, he completed his Master’s degree in Islamic studies from the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology. He has recently completed his PhD on education, according to a profile shared by the seminary.

Noman was studying a Mufti course but, due to some issues, he was given the responsibility of the foreign department of the seminary.