Funeral prayers for martyred policeman

BUREWALA: Funeral prayer of a police constable, who was martyred while chasing two robbers, was offered at Zahid Shaheed Park Police Lines Vehari on Sunday.

Reportedly, police constables Khan Ejaz and Muhammad Waqas, who were posted in Haider Squad at Danewal police station, were injured in accident while chasing two robbers. They were shifted to CMH Multan where Khan Ejaz succumbed to his injuries.

Scores of people, including Vehari District Police Officer Ehsanullah Chohan, DSP Sadar Khalid Javed, ASP Burewala Dr Uzair Ahmed, DSP Headquarters Falk Sher Bhatti and SHOs of the district, participated in the funeral prayer.

The DPO also met with the father, brother and son of the martyred constable and said that the heirs of the martyred would not be left alone. The DPO also handed over a cheque to the father of the martyred police constable.