157 empowerment centres imparting training

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is managing 157 Women Empowerment Centres throughout the country for imparting training in various skills to women.

An official told this agency on Thursday that these centres were aimed to provide women opportunities for suitable employment to alleviate the population living below the poverty line in the country.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund for grant of soft loans to 13000 passed-out trainees of Centers enabling them to start their own small business and become independent under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme.