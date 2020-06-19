Three accused in Rawal Lake case acquitted

Islamabad: An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) in Islamabad Thursday acquitted three accused allegedly involved in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan acquitted Jahangir Abbasi, Mohsin Ali and Sohail Ahmed giving them benefit of doubt in one (FIR no.194) of the three FIRs registered against them at Secretariat Police Station.

During the course of proceedings, the judge remarked that the prosecution had failed to prove allegations levelled against the accused.

The court acquitted all three accused in such case.

It is worth mentioning that another case of the same nature was also being tried against such accused at the same court.

Three case were registered against such accused whereas accused had been acquitted in two FIRs while the proceedings were continued in the third FIR.