Condolences pour in for Dost Muhammad Faizi

Several prominent personalities have expressed their condolence over the death of a former provincial minister, an ex-MNA of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and a notable social figure of Karachi, Dost Muhammad Faizi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in his message, expressed grief over the demise of Faiz and prayed for him and his family.

In his condolence message, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain prayed for the soul of the departed. He said the deceased was a peace-loving and well-mannered person.

He said everybody would feel the vacuum created due to his demise. Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Faizi, Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the deceased was a notable social figure of Karachi as he was known for his good conduct and relations with others. He prayed for the soul of the departed his family.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional general secretary and Grand Democratic Alliance spokesman Sardar Abdul Rahim also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Faizi and prayed for him.

Former Sindh chief minister Ghous Ali Shah also expressed condolence over the demise of Faizi, stating that the deceased was a patriotic politician of the country. The former CM said Faizi had done struggle for resolving issues of people and for strengthening democratic dispensation in the country.