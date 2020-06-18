Soft loans to revive corona affected business

LAHORE:Industries and Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat in which Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated via a video link.

Punjab Rozgaar Scheme was reviewed during the meeting in view of corona pandemic. Soft loans will be granted for reviving the affected business due to corona pandemic under this scheme along with launching a new business. The loan limit will range from rupees one lac upto rupees fifty lac. Various proposals with regard to providing easy access to the masses for obtaining loans also came under review.

In the light of recommendations, Punjab Rozgaar Scheme will be given a final shape in the next meeting. Aslam Iqbal while addressing the participants said that corona pandemic has badly affected the economy and with the halting of economic process, it is apprehended to enhance poverty and unemployment. He emphasised that Punjab government is striving to increase business activities in order to infuse new investment.