Driver electrocuted

A driver of a container trailer died when the vehicle came in contact with high voltage wires on Kacha Road on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar, 25, son of Muhammad Afzal. The driver’s helper escaped unhurt as he timely jumped out of the trailer. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Body found: A man was found dead in bushes on Raiwind Road here on Tuesday. Some locals spotted the body in the bushes in Ali Razabad and informed the police. The body yet to be identified was shifted to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Man injured: A man was injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a tea stall near Gujjumatta Rohi Nullah here on Tuesday. Upon being informed, rescuers rushed the scene and shifted the injured identified as Muhammad Ashraf, 50, son of Siraj Din, to a local hospital.

Robber arrested: Police foiled a robbery bid by arresting a robber while his accomplice managed to escape here on Tuesday. Two robbers were snatching cash and a mobile phone from a fruit seller at a gunpoint near G-Block Sabzazar when Dolphin police and a police team along with SP Dolphin A and SHO, on 15 call made by citizen Rashid, reached the spot, but the robbers opened fire on them, but police after an encounter managed to arrest a robber with injuries while his accomplice managed to escape. The alleged dacoit, Ashraf, was admitted to hospital.