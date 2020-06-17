ICT students take first online exams

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has begun holding the first only exams of the Bachelor of Students and Associate Degree Programme in Islamabad's government colleges.

The exams will last until July 1. The first paper was English's with students given 1.5 hours to attempt it.

The paper consisted of 35 MCQs and five short questions. As the online exam system has been adopted for the first time, mock tests were conducted so that students and teachers will not face any difficulty during the exams. Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar of the Quaid-i-Azam University liaison committee told ‘The News’ that online exams had been adopted for the benefit of students, saving their time during the uncertain difficult period of coronavirus pandemic. “This exam is a historic first for ICT students. By conducting this exam, the QAU went extra mile for the cause of education and service to the students of ICT colleges,” he said.

Earlier, these exams were scheduled on March/April 2020 but were postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Traditionally, these examinations were conducted in examination halls, the QAU has switched to online exams amid COVID-19.