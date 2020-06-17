No check on ‘atta’ prices in open market

Rawalpindi : Now, the poor segment of society has deprived of ‘Roti’ because millers are increasing ‘atta’ (flour) prices day-by-day. The Punjab government is yet to fix ex-mill price of flour while millers are taking full advantage of government mismanagement and supplying a 20-kilogram bag of ‘atta’ at Rs1100-Rs1150 and retailers are selling it at Rs1200 in the open market.

The Punjab government has left public in the lurch and given free hand to flour mill owners to loot poor people with both hands.

District Food Department (DFD) Official Spoke­sman Ali Ahmed said that this time Punjab government has not yet notified ex-mill price of ‘atta’. “We have stopped wheat supply to flourmills. The flourmills are purchasing wheat from open market therefore they are selling ‘atta’ bag according to their wish,” he said.

Some four days back, a 20-kilograms ‘atta’ bag was selling at Rs1,000 against Rs805 in retail shops, but now same quality bag is selling at Rs1,200 for some days, thanks to the apathy of Punjab government for seeing the whole drama with closed eyes. It merits mentioning here that, no ex-mill price of ‘atta’ has been fixed in the province for the first time in history which has allowed flourmill owners to sell the commodity according to their wish. It seems that there is no government writ.

The poor segment of society has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice on present situation in the country. Public is wandering here and there in search of sugar, ‘atta’, petrol and other food items but federal and provincial governments are not considering people’s difficulties for over two years. The flourmill owners have increased normal ‘atta’ bag by Rs200 to Rs300 per 20-kilogram bag from Rs805 to Rs1100 and Rs1300 on 80-kilogram sack of fine ‘atta’. The fine ‘atta’ sack of 80 kilograms is selling at Rs4800 against Rs3500.

The poor people are not only facing skyrocketing prices but facing worst shortage of commodity as millers are not supplying ‘atta’ bags in the market. Some shopkeepers are selling ‘atta’ in black.

Punjab Flourmill Association (PFA) Vice Chairman Haji Muhammad Saeed said, “We are purchasing wheat from open market in skyrocketing price. We are purchasing 40-kilogram wheat at Rs1800 from open market against Rs1300, how we could sell a 20-kilogram bag ‘atta’ at Rs800,” he said.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to poor segment of society have strongly condemned PTI government saying poor people are dying due to poverty but our government is looking at the whole drama with closed eyes.