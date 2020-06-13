Rs360.908m allocated for Information Division under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated a sum of Rs360.908 million for the Information and Broadcasting Division under the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-2021, including Rs50 million foreign aid.

For modernisation of camera and production equipment of state run TV, Rs100 million have been allocated, and for the establishment of 100KW Medium Wave Radio Station in Gwadar Rs40 million been earmarked. According to the budgetary document released

Friday, the government has allocated Rs300 million for the nine ongoing schemes and Rs60.908 million including Rs50 million foreign aid for one new scheme of Information and Broadcasting Division.

Moreover, Rs40 million each have been allocated for rehabilitation of Medium Wave services from Muzaffarabad (AJK) and replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur. Another Rs25.412 million have been earmarked for rebroadcast station, at Kharan (Balochistan).

For only new scheme of the division, a pilot project DTMB-A-Digitalisation of Terrestrial Network of state run TV (Chinese Grant in Aid) Rs60.918 million have been allocated, out of which Rs50 million is foreign aid and Rs10.908 million local component of it.