Four PLRA officials sacked

The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has removed four officials from their service under PEEDA Act over corruption charges. According to a spokesperson for PLRA, Rai Kashif, assistant director, PLRA, Nayyar Iqbal, land record officer, Sajjad Sarwar and Aswad Iqbal have been removed from their job over corruption charges under PEED Act. According to the PLRA director general, no corrupt person would be spared in PLRA.